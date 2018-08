Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have brought a murder charge following the death of a 26-year-old Chester man in Blackpool.

Joshua Whitley, from Blacon, suffered a single stab wound to the chest on Friday, July 27. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Stephen Routledge, 24, of Station Road, Blackpool, has today (Thursday, August 2) been charged with his murder.

He will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.