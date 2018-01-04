Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-vehicle accident has closed the A5117 in both directions this morning (Thursday, January 4).

Cheshire police are currently dealing with the incident between Costco and the A540 Parkgate Road and have advised drivers to find alternative routes.

According to traffic wesbite Inrix the A5117 has been closed in both directions due to the 'multi-vehicle accident' which is causing slow traffic between A540 Parkgate Road,/A494 and M56/A494.

The section of the road which is closed runs parallel to the M56 at the start of the motorway near to Powey Fire Station.