Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A massive multi-million pound makeover is in prospect for a village on the A41.

It involves plans to transform two plots of land off Old Chester Road, Great Sutton to create a £9m state of the art medical centre and wellness hub and retirement living accommodation.

Also on offer will be a new village hall, Scout hut and children’s play area to replace those which at present occupy the site.

Great Sutton Medical Centre, once vacated, will be developed to provide the specialist retirement homes.

Dr Andy McAlavey from the centre said: “We are delighted to be moving forwards with our plans for land off Old Chester Road and launching a discussion with the local community.

“Our plans work in line with a national strategy to provide non acute healthcare closer to people’s homes with a ‘community first’ approach.

“We want to reassure residents that there would be a smooth transition between the services currently operating on the site and the proposed changes with amenities such as the new village hall and Scout hut being fully operational before any work takes place on the new medical centre and wellness hub.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

McCarthy & Stone, which will provide the new retirement living of around 35 apartments, says it is keen to emphasise that works would not begin on its site until the new medical hub is fully operational and the existing medical centre has been vacated.

Medical provision would continue at the existing medical centre throughout the changeover period.

The three GP practices in the Great Sutton Medical Group are said to have 20,000 plus patients, approximately 36% of the total population of Ellesmere Port.

As the new medical centre is being completed the doctors say local schools would help with the interior design. A cafe is proposed for people to meet and relax along with help and advice facilities, meeting rooms and expansion space for new services.

The aim is to build new facilities that the local community will get involved with, make their own and take advantage of the opportunity to be part of.

Ian Wilkins, north divisional managing director at McCarthy & Stone, said: “We are looking forward to speaking to the local community and hearing their feedback about our proposals.

“This development would provide much-needed specialist housing for older people in Great Sutton and would positively contribute to the local community through a high-quality, attractive design.

“We also believe that our proposal will be complemented by the redevelopments on the other side of the road, with prospective residents able to take advantage of local services and amenities right on their doorstep”.

Having acquired an interest in the site, McCarthy & Stone say they are now in the process of drawing up proposals for its redevelopment with high-quality retirement living apartments, landscaped gardens and on-site car parking.

Within the development, the new village hall, costing £1m, would be built at no cost to the village hall or the community and would allow for new activities increasing bookings and income.

The Scouts would gain a new purpose-built two-story building again at no cost to the Scout Association or the local community and new football pitches would provide ‘an attractive sporting facility’ that would attract teams from a wider area.

A new play area to be included in the scheme would give parents a greater opportunity to use the play equipment when attending the medical centre encouraging health, exercise and wellbeing.

To ensure services are not affected, the development would be completed in three phases starting with the village hall, Scout hut and children’s play area.

The new medical centre would follow and then the retirement apartments.

The medical centre and McCarthy & Stone say they would like to hear from the community about their plans with an open day taking place at Great Sutton Village Hall on Friday, June 29 between 1pm and 7pm when the project team will be on hand.

Residents can also have further information by calling the project team directly on Freephone 0800 298 7040 or by emailing feedback@mccarthyandstone-consultation.co.uk.

Details are also available at greatsutton.info/ and www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/greatsutton.