Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They say home is where the heart is – and that’s certainly true for 23-year-old Tom Kelly.

For within minutes of getting the keys to his new Redrow home at Ledsham Garden Village, with girlfriend Amy Tomlinson, the first-time buyer got down on one knee and popped the question.

“And she said ‘yes’,” said Tom.

“I’m not normally the most romantic of people but it seemed right. We have been together now for seven years and buying a home together was the next step, a new chapter. It seemed like the right time to propose.”

The couple from Buckley in Flintshire have now moved into their Ludlow style home at Oaklands, part of Ledsham Garden Village, in Little Sutton.

Tom, who also works for Redrow as an assistant health, safety and environment manager, said: “I had been planning the proposal for a while so I’d had a bouquet of flowers delivered which the sales consultant had taken inside.

“We collected the keys and walked to our home and, as we went in, I went down on one knee and asked Amy to marry me.

“We’d got a bottle of champagne ready, so we celebrated our new home and our good news with a glass of fizz.”

Tom met Amy, 25, a deputy store manager for Aldi, after being set up on a date by his best friend.

They had been renting for 10 months before they moved into the Ledsham Road development, anxious to get on to the housing ladder: “That way the money we pay out each month now goes towards our new home and to us, rather than going to a landlord.”