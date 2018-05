Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police report that a broken down lorry is causing 'major' traffic issues on the outskirts of Chester.

The stranded HGV is resulting in problems on the A540 Parkgate Road, near Saughall , at the junction with the A5117 and M56.

Cheshire police tweeted about 4.15pm today (Tuesday, May 29): "Traffic is already heavy, please try and find an alternate route while we help recovery to clear the road."