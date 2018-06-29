Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five villages are coming together to show off their gardening, culinary and artistic talents at a community event which is being held for the first time this September.

Mollington , Backford and District Village Hall is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year having been opened by Viscount Leverhulme in 1953.

At that time, ‘growing your own’ was more of a necessity as food rationing was still in force until July 4, 1954, so producing the ‘biggest and best’ fruit and veg was a worthy accolade.

Similarly, making preserves and pies, flowers and art were seen as thrifty, uplifting and good for morale, so locals often showed their wares at the hall.

More than six decades later, you can still see the same pride and effort in lovingly-maintained gardens and popular art and craft classes.

So the village hall will give residents in the five villages of Mollington, Backford, Lea, Caughall and Chorlton (and any other locals who maybe interested) a chance to show off their skills on Sunday, September 9 with the first Mollington, Backford and District Village Show.

This will be a family event with all ages welcome to apply in any of the 40 classes – ranging from flower arranging to photography and from fruit and veg to fruit tarts and chutney, with a special category for children.

One category is already full, and was the subject of much hilarity on Radio 4’s Gardeners Question Time – the Spuds in a Bag competition. With the support of Tesco, entrants have been given two seed potatoes and a Bag for Life then told to go forth and see how many potatoes they can grow in the bag.

For more details visit www.mbdvh.org.uk where you can find the full programme and entry form.