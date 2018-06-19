Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mill View Primary School are celebrating 50 years with the whole community by organising a Scarecrow Trail round Upton .

Twenty-five scarecrows have been made by pupils, local schools, businesses and community organisations for the trail which runs until June 24.

Following the royal wedding and recent royal visit to Chester all the scarecrows are following the theme of Royal Connections.

The event seems to have captured people’s imaginations with scarecrows titles as diverse as Gangsta Granny and the Crown Jewels, Roman Emperors and Queen Victoria.

(Image: Alison Ireland)

Maps are available for people to follow the trail and find all the scarecrows and there is a prize draw for all completed trail entries and a prize for the best scarecrow.

Scarecrow builders have also been invited to display their scarecrows at the Mill View Summer Fair which takes place at the school on Wealstone Lane on Saturday, June 30.

The event is a real community affair with organisations including the Upton Pavilion, Upton Library, Upton JFC Football Club and local charity Chester Day Opportunities taking part.

(Image: Alison Ireland)

Principal at Mill View Primary School Rob Ford said: “We are delighted that so many people have come forward to build scarecrows, and we are hoping that people will have fun following the trail. Upton is a very supportive community and it is fantastic to be able to share our 50-year birthday with everyone.”

Fiona Whitfield from Upton JFC said: “We are excited to be taking part by building a scarecrow for the trail, the club is very much part of the local community and as a former pupil of Mill View, celebrating 50 years and taking part in the event has extra resonance for me.”

(Image: Alison Ireland)

Cristin Edmunds from local charity Chester Day Opportunities added: “Our clients have had brilliant fun building a scarecrow it is very much an inclusive event. I’ll be leading a group on the hunt to find scarecrows around Upton, we can’t wait.”

Maps to follow the trail will be on sale until Sunday, June 24 from Mill View Primary School, The Upton Pavilion, Weston Grove Fish and Chips and Russian Style Crepes Café on Weston Grove.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/millviewpta