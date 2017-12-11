Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are looking for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Ellesmere Port in the early hours of this morning (Monday, December 11).

The 27-year-old was walking along Princes Road between 12.45am and 1.15am when he was seriously assaulted by three men.

A 24-year-old man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody but police are still looking for two other men and urge anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Damian Tierney, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: “Firstly, I want to reassure the local community that this incident is not-connected to a stabbing which took place in the same area last November.

"I also want to make it clear that we believe this to be a targeted assault on the victim and not a random attack.

“The victim has received serious wounds and although we have made an arrest we are still looking for another two men. I am urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how big or small, to come forward and call us on 101.”

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the assault or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 42 of December 11.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.