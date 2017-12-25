Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has tragically died after a fire broke out in a flat in Chester on Christmas Eve.

Emergency services rushed to an address in Clover Place in the Lache area of the city shortly after 8.30pm last night (December 24).

The flat was described as 'well alight' and fire crews found a man inside the property. But sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency personnel on scene, he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said: "Our thoughts at the current time are with the family of the man.

"The fire, which was contained to the one flat, has since been extinguished. A joint police and fire investigation is being carried out to establish the cause of the fire. At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 711 of 24/12/2017."