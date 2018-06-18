Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder following a death in Ellesmere Port last week.



Daniel Renshaw, of Drake Road, Neston, has been remanded in custody and appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Saturday (June 16).



The charges relate to an incident at an address on Seymour Drive, Ellesmere Port, in the early hours of Thursday, June 14.





Police and paramedics attended the scene and on arrival, the victim - 52-year-old Graham Renshaw - was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he died a short time later.

Daniel Renshaw entered no plea at his hearing and was remanded in custody. His case is scheduled to be heard at Chester Crown Court on July 16.