A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after £60 was taken from a collection box at Chester Cathedral where more than £10,000 damage has been caused.

The 50-year-old Chester man was arrested on Thursday morning (September 6).

A 36-year-old man, who was arrested previously, has now been released and there will be no further action.

Chester Cathedral said the incident happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday (September 4) when one person gained entry to the medieval cloisters and caused extensive damage to four stained glass windows, as well as other cathedral property.

However the offender’s actions were caught in full on the cathedral’s CCTV system from the moment they entered the building, with a spokesman adding the incident was being investigated by Cheshire police.

Acting Dean Canon Jane Brooke said: “The damage the building has sustained, to four stained glass windows, which date back to the 1920s, is very upsetting; in particular, the damage caused to a window celebrating St. Werburgh, the Patron Saint of Chester.”

The damage caused to the cathedral is currently being reviewed but is likely to exceed £10,000.