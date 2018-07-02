Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three teachers from Bishop Heber High School in Malpas are planning to complete the three peaks challenge in August.

The challenge is to climb the highest peaks in Scotland (Ben Nevis), England (Scafell Pike) and Wales (Snowdon) all within a 24-hour period.

David Blanchard, Karl Roberts and Tony Roberts are trying to raise some much needed funds for Jossie Leaver who is four-years-old and has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer - High Risk Neuroblastoma.

Just over a month ago David found out about Jossie, who is the daughter of a close friend, and her daily ordeal that no four-year-old should ever have to endure.

Her treatment includes chemotherapy, daily injections, regular blood transfusions and endless hospital visits.

Many more months of intensive chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy will then follow.

Currently the NHS does not fund potentially lifesaving immunotherapy that is available in America.

Any funds that they raise will go directly to Jossie’s family to ensure that they can get this potentially life saving treatment for Jossie that can cost up to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

David said: “We didn’t want to sit back and do nothing and if this challenge goes some way to helping this brave little girl get back to health then it will have been worth the small effort in comparison to the challenges that Jossie is currently facing every day.”

David has set up a just giving sponsorship website and through a variety of fundraising initiatives they have already raised over £3,000.

This has included several events at Bishop Heber High School where students have been very generous in their support for the cause.

For more on Jossie Leaver’s story visit https://solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/jossie-leavers-journey/

To donate to David, Karl and Tony’s 3 Peaks Challenge for Jossie visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dblanchard3peaks

David said: “It would mean so much to Jossie and her parents if people got on board with this challenge and any donations would be very gratefully received.”