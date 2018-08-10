Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The eastbound carriageway of the M56 is experiencing ‘very slow’ traffic as a knock-on effect of earlier accidents on the M6.

Travel website Inrix says there are delays of 20 minutes on M56 eastbound from J11 A56 (Preston Brook) to J9 M6 J20 (Lymm Interchange).

This is due to queues on the M6 in both directions where there have been accidents and breakdowns.

Patches of heavy congestion closer to Chester are likely to be caused by the earlier downpour leading to surface water.

About 2pm there was a multi-vehicle collision on the M6 southbound between J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston) to J20 A50 Cliff Lane ( Lymm Interchange).

All lanes have been reopened.

However, Highways England tweeted: “Please allow extra time for your journey this afternoon as residual delays of 90 minutes remain on the approach.”

Later, there was queuing traffic on the M6 northbound from J19 A556 Chester Road (Knutsford) to J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston) as people slowed to look at a collision on the opposite carriageway.

This was causing congestion to J18 (Holmes Chapel) in the smart motorway section as well on the eastbound carriageway of the M56.