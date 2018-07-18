Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charity Stick ‘n’ Step has announced the appointment of a new patron.

The Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire, David Briggs, a long-term supporter of the charity, has taken over the role.

Stick ‘n’ Step offers support services to children with cerebral palsy and their families.

The charity provides the children with totally free of charge conductive education sessions, allowing them to gain the skills they need to live independent lives.

Over 80 children, from across the region, attend these sessions weekly or twice weekly at Stick ‘n’ Step’s two centres in Runcorn and Wallasey.

Amy Couture, chief executive of Stick ‘n’ Step, said: “We are incredibly grateful to David Briggs for agreeing to be our patron. His interest in our work reflects our growing profile within Cheshire with the opening of our Runcorn centre last year.

“We are honoured to have the support of such a well-known member of the business community.”

Mr Briggs said: “It’s a great privilege to be invited to be Stick ‘n’ Step’s patron.

“The charity makes a huge difference, not only to the everyday lives of the children who attend its conductive education classes, but also to their families.

“It is very exciting to become more closely involved with the charity during this period of growth and help raise its profile still further as it establishes itself in Cheshire.”

To find out how to access support from Stick ‘n’ Step or how you could help this local charity please call the Wallasey centre on 0151 638 0888 or the Runcorn centre on 01928 573777.

For more information on the charity, please go to www.sticknstep.org.