One of Chester's oldest pubs has closed - due to it being not structurally safe.

The Lock Vaults on Hoole Lane closed its doors last week after being unable to trade due to the structure of the building. Future plans for the pub are not yet known.

A spokesperson for Punch Taverns, which previously owned the pub before it was taken over by Star Pubs and Bars last year, confirmed to The Chronicle that the pub is currently closed.

“The Lock Vaults is now owned by Star Pubs and Bars following the sale of circa 1900 Punch pubs back in August 2017. However the site still remains in Punch’s operational responsibility until early March whilst we work under a Transitional Services Agreement," the spokesperson said.

"We can confirm that the Lock Vaults is currently closed, due to the site not being structurally safe and therefore it is unable to trade. We are investigating and will work with Star Pubs and Bars on future plans for the pub.”