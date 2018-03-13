Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign to improve road junctions in Neston with the busy A540 has moved a further step forward.

During last month’s half term holiday, work was carried out at the junction of the A road, which links Chester to the Wirral and Raby Park Road.

It followed a response by Cheshire West and Chester Council to a petition launched after discussions between Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab), Neston town councillors and long-term road campaigner Pauline Fielding.

Mrs Fielding’s son, Andrew, 18, a student, was killed at the junction in June 1994 in a crash caused by a driver who did not stay at the scene and who was never traced.

Andrew was travelling to a football match with friends when he was forced to swerve to avoid a Volvo which cut across his path. The teenager’s Vauxhall Astra collided with an oncoming car leaving him with fatal injuries.

Since Andrew’s death his parents, from Heswall, have campaigned tirelessly for road safety improvements and successfully fought to have the speed limit on the A540 reduced from 60 to 40mph.

Mrs Fielding, who is north west co-ordinator for the charity RoadPeace, believes the road is still dangerous and traffic lights should be installed at the junction.

Martin Barker, a borough and Neston town councillor, also raised the issue formally with Cheshire West and Chester Council last December at a full council meeting when the petition, with more than 2,000 signatures, was presented by Mrs Fielding.

In a detailed response the borough council explained there had been ‘ongoing work and discussion’ regarding the junction. It had met with local borough councillors and the town council, along with others who had raised inquiries and had listened to the concerns of the local community.

As a result it had been agreed that kerbs at the junction would be realigned which has now been completed.

A speed limit review has also been commissioned, with the outcome to be determined ‘in the very near future’.

A possible vehicle-activated signing scheme is being considered on the A540 either side of the Raby Park Road junction.

The speed limit review will take into account collisions on the route including all the junctions linking to the town.

In response to a request for a comprehensive scheme for all the Neston junctions that would both improve safety and traffic flow, the borough council explained that traffic lights at Raby Park Road would also require existing lights at the Liverpool Road (Fiveways) and Hinderton Road junctions to be upgraded.

But it said it was committed to exploring options for external funding for an appropriate scheme in the area.

At Neston Town Council Cllr Ceri Lloyd said: “Mrs Fielding’s long campaign has had widespread support in our town, from our MP, from local members and from Neston Town Council.

“The response from Cheshire West and Chester Council is a most helpful step in the right direction and will add some important short-term safety features to one of the junctions.

“I am particularly pleased at the commitment to look for external funding for a more comprehensive scheme that is essential to make the junctions much safer and improve traffic flow.

“We shall continue to campaign until this is delivered.”