Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Listen up job hunters – budget retailer Lidl is now recruiting for its first ever store in Chester .

A sign with contact details has been erected in front of the unit at the Greyhound Retail Park , which used to be occupied by Next.

Shop fitters are currently hard at work with the discount supermarket expected to open in September.

There has been some confusion as to why a ‘To let’ sign was recently put up in the window of the vacant building.

It transpires this is because the space has been subdivided to create two separate units – meaning the Lidl ‘superstore’ won’t be as large as first anticipated.

However, Lidl have stressed they have not in any way changed their plans for the site and had never intended to take up the entire unit vacated by Next.

According to planning documents lodged with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC), the other unit will be sub-let. It’s not known whether anyone has expressed an interest in this unit.

Papers also say the new Lidl store, described as a ‘multi million pound investment’ for the area, will be internally and externally refurbished, with the car park rearranged to accommodate a trolley bay and with increased provision for disabled and parent and child parking spaces.

The store will also feature an in-store bakery and customer toilets.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property Stuart Jardine told The Chronicle back in March: “We are delighted to be opening a new store in Chester, which marks another milestone in our ambitious store expansion programme.

“We’ve seen incredible demand for Lidl stores across the country and look forward to offering our quality products and incredible value to shoppers in and around Chester.”

The planned store in Chester will add to Lidl’s existing 700 stores and form part of the company’s growth plans which will see it open up to 50 new stores a year.