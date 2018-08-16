Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at Sir John Deane's College in Northwich have 'thrilled' their teachers by achieving a 99.6% pass rate in this year's A Level results.

An impressive 113 students achieved 'exceptional' straight A grades, with more than three quarters achieving at least one high grade of A*, A or B.

Principal Kerry Kirkwood, said: “I am absolutely thrilled with what our students have achieved with this outstanding set of results.

“They have demonstrated exceptional work ethic, commitment and ambition with the support of their incredible teachers.

“These results were awarded at a time of significant reform to A level qualifications, however we have not only managed to retain our tradition of success but deliver some the most impressive results in our history.

“This is an extremely proud moment for everyone here at Sir John Deane’s and I’d like to offer my warmest congratulations to all.”

The results mean many students have secured places at some of the UK’s best Russell Group Universities as well as Oxford and Cambridge.

There was a 100% pass rate in 26 subjects, with particularly outstanding results in the so-called facilitating subjects, which are the subjects most valued by the top universities.

Some incredible individual successes saw 13 students gaining three A*s or better, including Daniel Weaver and Joseph Saunders who achieved four straight A*s.

And there were also impressive performances from Alexander Smith, Daniel Hyatt , Lucy Stafford, Alison Hutchinson, Amelia Whitehead, Luke Oakes, Katherine Schofield, Joshua Appleton, Emma Newnham, Alex Naylor and Laura Harvey.