Ellesmere Port Catholic High has congratulated its A Level students on ‘another set of excellent results’.

The school says its sixth form students celebrated their successes in this year’s A-level and AS level results ‘marking yet another year of excellent academic and personal achievements for students at the school’.

The overall pass rate was 99.4%.

Headteacher Caroline Vile said: “We are thrilled with the success of our students’ A levels results, particularly in further mathematics, English language, chemistry, Polish, psychology and Spanish.

“It has been a busy morning and we are pleased to see so many of our students achieving their expected university and apprenticeship places.

“Many students have secured top degree level courses in subjects such as biomedical sciences, law, business management, languages and many more in universities such as Exeter, Lancaster, Manchester and Warwick amongst others.

“These results demonstrate that the school is continuously providing high quality education to students in Ellesmere Port and the wider area and more importantly that students feel challenged and supported to achieve their very best.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

Some of this year’s successes will see Joseph Price studying mathematics at Lancaster University, Nicole Clynch tackling economics at Newcastle, Mark Howard taking languages at Exeter and Shannon Foley reading law also at Newcastle.

In biology, business studies, chemistry, English language, French, history, further mathematics, physics, Polish, psychology and Spanish the Catholic High says ‘between 40% and 100% of our students achieved A*- B grades’.

“The results in these subjects were a real strength of the school demonstrating the hard work and effort put in by both staff and students,” it believes.

The school concluded: “We want to congratulate all our students and wish them well as they take up their places at university, on apprenticeships, in employment or on a gap year.

“Some of our students were able to overcome challenging personal circumstances to achieve excellent results. This was partly due to the support and guidance given to them by the school and due to their hard work so well done to them as well.

“Congratulations also to our year 12 students who achieved some excellent AS results. We wish them well for their final year at the school.”