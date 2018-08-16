Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixth form students at The Bishops’ Blue Coat Church of England High School are celebrating success in their A Level exams.

This year 40% of passes were at A*-B grade and the school had more A/A* grades and more students gaining “straight As” than ever before.

Annabel Davies attained A grades in biology, chemistry and an A* in mathematics and will go on to study medicine at University of Sheffield, she follows in the footsteps of her sister Holly who also left Bishops’ to study medicine last summer.

Tudor Bucur gained an A* in mathematics and As in information technology and physics and will study aerospace engineering at University of Sheffield.

Kelly Davies gained an A* in mathematics and As in further mathematics and physics and will study economics at University of St Andrews.

Loveday Josse gained A* in history and As in English and geography and will study history at University of Manchester.

Beth Hewitt gained A* in mathematics and further mathematics and an A in physics and she joins a software engineering programme with the government.

Emily Tucker gained an A* in psychology, two As in geography and the Extended Project Qualification and a B in English. She will study psychology at University of Leeds.

Jordan White gained three As in biology, chemistry and mathematics and will study biomedical sciences at University of Newcastle upon Tyne.

The school’s top attaining student was Caleb St Hill who gained three A*s in mathematics, further mathematics and physics. He goes on to study aeronautics and astronautics at University of Southampton.

Students who made significantly more progress since their GCSE results than might be expected nationally included Millie Fox who will study psychology at Chester University and Joe Ely who will study biochemistry at Kent University.

Students are following a range of diverse pathways as they move on from Bishops’. Hannah Crockett will take up an apprenticeship with Jaguar Land Rover, Lucy Moore will attend University of Law nearby in Christleton and Freya Richards is applying to Capetown University in early 2019.

Head of sixth form, Jonathan Deakin, said, “This has been a very tight-knit year group who have always supported each other over the past two years as they have faced the challenges of sixth form, including new courses in many cases.

“Today proves that our study programmes and enrichment courses open the doors for students to progress to the full range of post-18 pathways and we celebrate our success at all grades.

“We’re delighted that the commitment shown by students, supported by staff and families, now means that students can take their next step in life with confidence.”

