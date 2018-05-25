Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Chester this morning (May 25).

Emergency services were called to Lache Lane, near to its junction with Clifford Drive, shortly after 8.20am.

A black Ford Fiesta and a bicycle were involved in the incident.

A spokesman for Cheshire police said: "Both the driver and the cyclist have been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital as a precautionary measure. They are not believed to have sustained serious injuries."