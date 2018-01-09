Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talented members of The King’s School Schola Cantorum choir and the King’s Brass Ensemble enjoyed a successful five-day music trip to Paris before the Christmas holidays.

The pupils performed an array of impressive musical pieces during their time in the French capital, with highlights including memorable performances at the Church of Saint-Sulpice, La Madeleine and Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The Brass Ensemble also gave an impromptu performance at the gates of Les Invalides.

(Image: UGC)

In between performances, the pupils visited many attractions across the city including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and The Louvre, before heading to the Christmas Market at Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Director of Music, Tim Harvey, said: “Performing to sell-out audiences, both ensembles performed magnificently and their performances were recorded for a future audio release.

“A healthy number of King’s families were in attendance to show their much-valued support and a very happy Christmas was celebrated in the best possible way by all present.”