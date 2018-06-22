Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Airbus has warned it could pull out of the UK with the loss of thousands of jobs in Chester and North Wales in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit.

Airbus has published a risk assessment outlining the urgent risks to its business arising from the UK exiting the European Union without a withdrawal agreement.

It states that the UK exiting the EU next year without a deal – therefore leaving both the single market and customs union immediately and without any agreed transition – would lead to severe disruption and interruption of UK production.

This scenario would force Airbus to reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country, severely undermining UK efforts to keep a competitive and innovative aerospace industry, developing high value jobs and competences, the Daily Post reports .

It could spell disaster for the economy of North Wales with more than 6,000 workers at the wing assembly plant in Broughton. There are thousands of more roles in the supply chain.

Tom Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said: "In any scenario, Brexit has severe negative consequences for the UK aerospace industry and Airbus in particular.

"Therefore, immediate mitigation measures would need to be accelerated. While Airbus understands that the political process must go on, as a responsible business we require immediate details on the pragmatic steps that should be taken to operate competitively.

"Without these, Airbus believes that the impacts on our UK operations could be significant. We have sought to highlight our concerns over the past 12 months, without success. Far from Project Fear, this is a dawning reality for Airbus. Put simply, a No Deal scenario directly threatens Airbus’ future in the UK."