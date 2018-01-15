Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from the EU and further afield bring tens of millions of pounds to the economies of Chester and Ellesmere Port, the first national independent report of its kind has revealed.

The research suggests students from Europe and beyond bring at least £37m a year to the city of Chester and £19.4m to Ellesmere Port and Neston.

The University of Chester has four campuses in Chester at Parkgate Road, Riverside, Kingsway and Queen’s Park. It also occupies the Thornton Science Park at Ince together with a campus in Warrington and points out the spending power of its 855 international students from more than 130 nationalities extends far wider than these areas.

Jonathan Pritchard, head of the university’s international centre, said: “To the University of Chester international students are an invaluable part of our community on and outside campus.

“International students as individuals enrich both the areas where they live and the student body bringing cultural diversity and a greater understanding of the wider world.

“Their involvement with UK universities can enhance overseas investment, business and trade links and even indirectly aid diplomatic relationships.

“Additionally, this new report quantifies and evaluates the very tangible advantages of having a significant international student presence and we welcome its findings.”

The research was conducted by specialist consultancy London Economics.