An inspirational college director has been recognised with an MBE in the New Year’s honours list.

Mike Finney, 62, Cheshire College – South and West’s director of advice, admissions and marketing, has responsibilities across the Chester and Ellesmere Port campuses in addition to the college’s campus in Crewe.

Mr Finney, who has worked at the college since 1983, has been appointed for his service to education due to his outstanding work at the college and commitment to his local community in east Cheshire.

Starting off in the education sector as a lecturer in the catering department Mr Finney has worked at the college for 34 years.

Through his various roles he identified innovative solutions to break down barriers to learning, providing opportunities to raise the aspirations of young people.

Further to his work at the college he has been an active member of many causes including serving as a high school governor and chairman of governors apart from being an enthusiastic member of other bodies and a number of community groups.

He said: “I received the official letter in the post and I had no idea that I was proposed let alone I would be appointed a MBE. I was thrilled and honoured and I still can’t quite believe it’s happened.

“I try to contribute to any initiatives or agencies that will help the future prospects of young people and the wider community as I think it is very important that everyone gets a fair shot at reaching their full potential.

“I can honestly say I have enjoyed my career to date, it has been very kind to me. The college has been a great place to work and I have met and worked with some amazing and inspirational people.

“I have always worked hard and done my best and it feels great to be recognised for this.”

Principal and chief executive at the college Jasbir Dhesi said: “Mike is respected by the education sector across Cheshire having served the college for 34 years. “Throughout his life he has been dedicated to supporting young people and has enabled thousands of learners to reach their full potential.

“He is such a popular and humble colleague who has a natural ability to instantly connect and inspire everyone that he meets.

“His enthusiasm, passion and determination has transformed the futures of so many people. Mike truly epitomises all that is great about FE.

“I cannot think of a more deserving recipient, a real local hero, a true credit to himself, his family and the community he serves.

“The whole college and community are so proud of this recognition.”

Mr Finney is due to retire from the college in July 2018 and is looking forward to spending time with his family and on his interests of gardening and caravanning.

He will attend an investiture to officially receive his award.