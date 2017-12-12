Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Neston care home has retained its ‘Good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog.

Hartford Hey on Manorial Road South, Neston, provides accommodation and personal care for up to 28 older people, some of whom have dementia according to the CQC.

At the time of the inspection, 20 people were living at the home. Hartford Hey had previously been found to be ‘Good’ and that continues to be the case says the CQC.

Inspectors gave the green light to safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership at the home

People still feel safe living there and staff have received training and understand how to recognise and report abuse.

Plans are in place to reduce any risks to people’s safety and wellbeing, which staff are aware of and follow.

People’s needs are met safely as appropriate staffing levels are maintained. Their medicines are handled and administered by trained staff in accordance with the procedures at Hartford Hey.

People still have confidence in the knowledge and skills of the staff supporting them. Staff receive a ‘structured’ induction and have ongoing training and support to enable them to work effectively.

Residents’ rights to make their own decisions are understood and respected by staff and their dietary and nutritional needs are assessed and managed with appropriate specialist input.

They are supported to access professional medical advice and treatment when they need this.

Staff treat people in a kind and caring manner and take the time to get to know them well.

Residents’ involvement in decision-making that affects them is encouraged and their views on the service are welcomed by the home. Staff treat people with dignity and respect.

People receive care and support that reflects their individual needs and requirements. They have support to take part in a range of social activities, know how to raise complaints and concerns about their care and feel comfortable doing so.

The management team promotes an open, ongoing dialogue with residents, their relatives and the community professionals involved in their care.

Staff are clear what is expected of them at work and have confidence in the management team’s ability to act on issues.

The inspectors were also satisfied Hartford Hey carries out audits and checks to assess, monitor and improve the quality of the service people receive at the home. The registered manager at the home, run by Hartford Hey Ltd, is Denise Carmichael.