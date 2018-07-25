Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest into the death of an 81-year-old man found in the River Dee has been opened.

John Allen George Birch, a retired milkman, was discovered near Saltney Ferry Bridge on July 15 this year.

Opening the inquest into his death Assistant Coroner for North-East Wales and Central, Elizabeth Dudley-Jones, said Mr Birch was pronounced dead at Countess of Chester Hospital.

She said a post-mortem examination had already been held and the results of further toxicology tests were being awaited.

Emergency services were called to Saltney Ferry footbridge just after 1.20pm on Sunday, July 15, after the discovery of a body in the water.

Police officers from North Wales and Cheshire, paramedics and the Flint and Wirral Coastguard teams attended the scene.

Mr Birch was formally identified by his son.

Miss Dudley-Jones gave a provisional date of December 2018 for the full inquest, to be held in Mold.