There is an increased police presence in Ellesmere Port this evening (Thursday, January 4) as officers deal with a town centre incident.

Ellesmere Port Police tweeted they had responded to an incident 'in and around the town centre' and revealed they had arrested two men aged 20 and 42.

The Chronicle has contacted the Cheshire Constabulary press office for more information but police say they will not speculate further on the nature of the incident at this time and will not be revealing any more details until the morning.

The extra police activity has caused a number of concerned residents to take to social media, with one asking: "What's going on in the Port? About 7-10 police cars have flown past town."

Another wrote: "Just had police van go past flying over there," while one observed: "There was armed police by Asda when I was coming from there earlier."