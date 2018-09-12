Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Idris, Peggy and Saoirse are among the storm names announced for 2018/19.

This is the fourth year the names, which are chosen by the public of the UK and Ireland, have been used.

The aim of the 'Name our Storms' scheme run by the Met Office and Met Éireann is to raise awareness of severe weather before it hits.

The names are chosen based on their popularity and how well they reflect the nations, culture and diversity of Britain and Ireland.

Derrick Ryall, head of public weather services at the Met Office, said: "Naming storms has been proved to raise awareness of severe weather in the UK, providing a consistent message to the public and crucially prompting people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their property."

A recent YouGov survey found almost 80% of people surveyed found storms being named useful for making them aware the storm may have greater impacts than normal.

63% agreed that naming a storm is useful to let them know action and preparation for severe weather was needed.

However, it's apparent that while names have helped raise the profile of storms and severe weather, there is still work to be done in advising people to take action, reports the Met Office.

They claim that in a recent survey only a third of respondents made changes at home, such as by fastening windows or securing loose items outside.