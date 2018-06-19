Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Glorious sunshine greeted the crowds that flocked to the annual Chester Regatta.

The Chester event is the oldest regatta in the world - a century older than the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race and Henley Royal Regatta.

With such rich history behind the event, the 2018 Chester Regatta saw about 500 rowers throughout the day take part with Chester law firm, Aaron and Partners, as the sponsors of this year’s occasion.

The Sheriff of Chester, Cllr Stuart Parker, and the Sheriff’s Lady, Cllr Margaret Parker, attended as special guests.

They presented prizes to winners including crews from local clubs Queen’s Park High School RC, King’s School Chester BC, Grosvenor RC, Royal Chester RC and University of Chester, and to winners of visiting clubs such as Trentham BC, York City RC, Liverpool University RC, Keele University RC, Hollingworth Lake RC, Runcorn RC, Lancaster Royal Grammar BC, Merchant Taylors School BC and North Staffordshire RC.

(Image: Raymond Jones Images)

Among the highlights of the prize-giving was 10-year-old Bessie Belcher - who has sponsored The Maiden’s Prize for double sculls since she was five-months-old at the 2008 Chester Regatta - presenting the trophy to York City Rowing Club.

Bessie was born weighing only 2lb 3oz and had four operations at Alder Hey Hospital before she was well. She attended her first Chester Regatta in 2003 wearing a sailor’s outfit.

Grosvenor RC won the Womens Eights event in good style, beating Runcorn RC by a distance, and were presented with the Dee Challenge Cup sponsored by Pro-Networks Ltd.

The Regatta Committee presented a special prize for the Most Appreciated Coach @Chesterregatta 2018 to Richard Cox of QPHSRC.

The prize giving ceremony ended in late afternoon sunshine, after more than 200 competitors raced in 40 different events.