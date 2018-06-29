The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dramatic footage shows the scale of a large grass fire which broke out on Helsby Hill earlier tonight (June 29).

Firefighters are battling to bring the blaze under control, having been called to the scene shortly after 8pm.

Smoke from the fire is affecting visibility on the nearby M56, and motorists are being urged to drive carefully along this stretch of the motorway.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service explained that the incident was caused by a large amount of gorse which has been spread by the wind.

Video footage shot by Ste Cross shows fierce flames and huge plumes of thick smoke coming from the fire.

Three crews from Frodsham, Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane are in attendance. Firefighters are using hose reels to tackle the blaze.