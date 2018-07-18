Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is currently at a standstill on the M6 in Cheshire due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services including the air ambulance, police and fire are now on the scene of the incident at J19 to J18 southbound near Middlewich.

Two lanes are blocked and traffic has been stopped.

North West Motorway Police said CCTV is being monitored and Cheshire Patrol have been deployed on a Grade 1 response.

The closures will remain in place on the southbound carriageway 'for the time being'.