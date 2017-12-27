Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housing association which owns the Chester flat where a man died in a fire on Christmas Eve is working with emergency services as they investigate the cause.

Fire , police and ambulance crews were sent to Clover Place on the Lache estate shortly before 8.40pm on Sunday, December 24.

Firefighters entered an upstairs flat at the semi-detached property, described as ‘well alight’, where a man was found inside. Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today (Wednesday, December 27) staff from Sanctuary Housing visited the flat as part of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Housing said: “We are continuing to work closely with local police officers and the fire service as they investigate the cause of this fire and are also offering support to residents living in neighbouring flats.

“At the present time, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died.”

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A family member rang The Chronicle to say they were not in a position to talk about the tragedy but confirmed the man was in his late 50s.

He is believed to have lived at the property for ‘a couple of years’. A bunch of flowers has been left on the doorstep in tribute to the man who perished. Neighbours are shocked and saddened.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Our thoughts at the current time are with the family of the man and we request for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“The fire, which was contained to the one flat, has since been extinguished. A joint police and fire investigation is being carried out to establish the cause of the fire. At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 711 of 24/12/2017.