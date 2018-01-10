Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans are being prepared for a potential £400,000 make-over at Hoole ’s popular Alexandra Park.

Residents and park users are invited go along to the park's pavilion on Friday, January 19, from 11am until 3.30pm, to view and comment on the masterplan.

Landscape improvements aim to create a vibrant and attractive park offering a wide range of activities sympathetic to the park's heritage. A community café is also included in the plans that will require external funding if the project is to become a reality.

Cheshire West and Chester Council will be keen to get the community on side after the previous Tory administration upset some residents by selling off the former park keeper’s lodge to private developers.

A better entrance into the park is proposed although this could potentially reduce the number of tennis courts from six to five. The Lawn Tennis Association and Hoole Tennis Club – soon to be Mickle Trafford Tennis Club – are happy to assist with work to upgrade the courts.

Footpaths, edgings and drainage would be improved with new park seats, bins and signage introduced. There would be new borders, shrubs, herbaceous and bulb planting. Following a tree survey there is an opportunity to introduce a wider range of trees. Replacing some trees would provide a variety of age ranges and canopy heights within the park.

Councillor Louise Gittins , cabinet member communities and wellbeing, said: “To complete all of the proposed improvement for the park, we will have to seek external funding. The work is likely to be completed in phases and subject to applications for several medium sized and smaller grants.

“Following consultation we will be able to produce a priority list of improvements, with a target date of summer 2019 for work to be completed.”

Alexandra Park is popular with an excellent play area and is well-used by community groups, local schools, bowling and fitness groups. The park has two bowling lawns, six tennis courts, a large play area, lawn, ornamental tree, shrub and bedding.

However the park needs reinvestment. Footpaths are eroding, the buildings aren’t well used and the signage is poor. The borders require attention and tennis court surfaces are also in a poor condition.