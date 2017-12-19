Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Can you believe the new Costa in Hoole is the chain’s eighth outlet in Chester?

The British public’s cup runneth over with cappuccinos, lattes and the more traditional pot of tea yet the coffee shop revolution marches on.

However, there has been concern Costa’s latest outlet in Faulkner Street could impact on existing vendors such as Deli-Vert, Cafe.com, Little Yellow Pig and Chatwins in the much loved shopping centre.

Incredibly, the 60-cover Costa employing eight people, and with outdoor seating, is the company’s eighth store in Chester alone.

It joins others in Watergate Street, Grosvenor Shopping Centre , Chester Railway Station , Greyhound Retail Park , Primark, WH Smith and Tesco in Frodsham Street not to mention those in Ellesmere Port , Broughton and at Chester Services on the M56. In addition, there are Costa Express coffee dispensers within businesses like petrol stations.

Some people understandably get concerned when they hear about the opening of yet another Costa, especially independent cafés and businesses. But there are traders who hope to benefit from the increased footfall such outlets generate thanks to the power of the Costa brand.

Andy and Jaci Delooze, who are behind The Barista’s café in Watergate Street, were worried when Costa opened opposite more than three years ago but are doing fine and recently opened a second coffee shop within Chester Bus Interchange. Although in their case it was the opening of a Sainsbury’s Local in the street that gave a boost to their business.