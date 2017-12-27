Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Promoting equality in the workplace was the idea behind frontline recycling staff wearing their rainbow laces.

Cheshire West and Chester Council staff joined with their partners Kier, HW Martin Waste Ltd and FCC to wear multi coloured laces.

This is in support of organisation Stonewall’s campaign for equal rights so all people are accepted and can participate fully in society.

CWaC is following in the footsteps of football, rugby and athletics stars to support the campaign for equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The council is already a member of the Stonewall Diversity Champions programme, the best practice forum for LGBT equality in the workplace. One of the most effective ways the council supports LGBT colleagues is through the ‘LGBT Friends’ initiative which supports LGBT staff to feel included and more comfortable at work.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “We are proud to support this national campaign. As an organisation we have the power to influence a change in people’s attitudes. We work with our staff and partners to support individuals to become LGBT role models both at work and at home.

"We want to give people the courage to challenge homophobic, biphobic and transphobic views and celebrate the benefits that an equal and inclusive society can deliver to organisations , business and individuals by allowing everyone to realise their potential.”

Staff from Kier, HW Martin Waste Ltd and FCC have fully supported this campaign as it supports their own equality and diversity commitments.

Gary Jones, contract manager FCC, said: “We are committed to providing services and fair treatment to all sections of the community.

"FCC Environment are proud to implement and maintain employment practices that ensure no employee or potential employee is treated unfavourably because of their sex, sexual orientation, marital status, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion, age, disability or any other grounds which cannot be justified, either in job related terms or as a requirement of law.”

Wayne Harrold, contract manager for HW Martin Waste Ltd in Cheshire, added: “We are committed to equality of opportunity and to a pro-active and inclusive approach to equality, which supports and encourages all under-represented groups, promotes an inclusive culture and values diversity. We are in full support of Stonewall and their campaigning efforts.”

For more information on the Wear your ‘Rainbow Laces Day’ and to support Stonewall visit www.stonewall.org.uk/rainbow-laces.