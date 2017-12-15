Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HMV is to close its Foregate Street store to move into the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Chronicle that the music store, which has occupied the premises for more than 25 years, will make the move in the New Year.

It is not yet known which store in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre HMV will occupy as details have yet not been confirmed.

Simon Winter, senior events manager at HMV Retail Limited, said: "I can confirm that HMV Chester will be relocating from its current Foregate Street address to the Grosvenor Shopping Centre in the New Year.

"Exact details will be communicated at a later date."

It is the fourth store on Foregate Street to close its doors in recent months - Argos, New Look and the Disney Store have all shut after a number of years.