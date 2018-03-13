Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well known Helsby school is looking forward to its golden jubilee.

Horn’s Mill Primary will be 50-years-old in September this year and arrangements are being made to have ‘a very enjoyable day’ to celebrate the occasion.

The school will be hosting a 50th birthday vintage fayre during the afternoon of Saturday, September 29.

Governor Sue Huntbach said: “We would love anyone who has any association with the school to come along and join in the fun.

“Between now and then the school will be writing a school song. If you have any memories that you feel appropriate to add into the lyrics of the song please can you share them and any ideas for the day to: siankathryn@hotmail.co.uk.

“If you have any photographs or videos of your days at Horn’s Mill, please can you share them via davidgclare@hotmail.com.”

She added: “Thanks very much all you ex Horn’s Millers and don’t forget to spread the word.”

At its last Ofsted inspection in 2014 the Denbigh Close school was said by inspectors to have improved to ‘good’ and to be improving rapidly.