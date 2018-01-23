Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The great outdoors at a Helsby pre-school is looking even better thanks to a Big Lottery Fund grant.

Horn’s Mill Pre-School was awarded a £10,000 Big Lottery Fund grant to enhance their outdoor environment.

The official opening took place last week in the presence of Councillor Alan McKie..

Among the equipment that forms part of the area are a mud kitchen, water wall, chalk board, black board, sand pit, mirror, bucket pulley and a sun canopy.

Manager Sue Huntbach and her staff would like to thank the Big Lottery Fund for giving them this amazing outdoor area.

Horn’s Mill Pre-School is a charitable organisation based on the site of Horn’s Mill Primary School and has children aged 2-5 years of age.

The pre-school has also received a cheque from Waitrose in Chester for £265 towards a specialist swing which they intend to purchase for children with additional needs at the setting.