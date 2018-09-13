Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accident-prone junctions 16-19 of the M6 are haunted, according to a psychic who has nicknamed the blackspot as ‘Cheshire’s Bermuda Triangle.

Spooky sightings, phantom lorries, hitchhikers that vanish into thin air and Roman soldiers are just some of the strange phenomena reported by drivers over the last few years on Cheshire’s M6 stretch.

International psychic Mike Brooker, from Northwich, believes paranormal phenomena might be at work and that the motorway's Cheshire portion is haunted.

“I personally know people who have lost their lives and families who have been affected by accidents on this stretch of motorway," he told Cheshire Live.

“I am investigating this and I need people to give me whatever evidence they have; sightings or experiences or even strange occurrences.

"I am leaning towards the theory that it can be connected to Saxon involvement. There are reports of a Roman burial ground and that there was an historic clash between Scottish and English armies. There are so many variables and possibilities.

“For decades now, the amount of accidents on the M6 motorway between junctions 17 and 19 is completely unprecedented and, statistically, this is without doubt one of the worst ‘accident black-spots’ on any motorway network in the UK.

The dangerous accident hotspot is undergoing a £250m Smart Motorway upgrade including emergency areas at J18/19, 70 CCTV camera and 258 electronic signs. However, Mike Brooker believes that accidents will continue as the reason is a supernatural one.

He said: “Motorway officials, the highways agency and numerous traffic management bodies have literally spent years and vast amounts of money and resources, trying to understand what makes that stretch of the motorway, both north and southbound so treacherous. To date, they have no explanation whatsoever. It hasn’t stopped and needs stopping. Natural explanations such as tyre blowouts, mechanical faults, distracted drivers don’t cover the whole breadth of this. This is something inexplicable.

“I have also pondered this over the years and have conducted some research into this phenomenon.

“I was amazed at just how many people had posed this very same question over the decades. There appear to be two principal answers that come up, one is that the motorway was built on a Roman burial site and the other, is that it was the site of the slaughter of a number of the Scottish army dating back over 200 years.

“There is no clear evidence either way to support or substantiate these claims but what is clear is that something is very wrong to cause so many accidents on what is to all intents and purposes and fairly straight stretch of road.

“I ‘personally’ believe there is something supernatural that has attached itself to this particular stretch of motorway... when ‘science’ holds its hands up and is at a complete loss to explain this plethora of accidents / incidents between junctions 17 and 19 of the M6; there is perhaps an alternate explanation.

"I aim to conduct my own personal investigation into this bizarre conundrum and hopefully, come up with some kind of answer. If and when I do, I shall certainly post any findings on facebook.”

He added: "If anyone has any thoughts or views relating to this, I would very much welcome them, please feel free to comment on this post; I would be truly interested to hear them.

If you would like to help Mike with his investigation contact him on facebook or email mike.brooker@outlook.com.

What do you think of Mike's theory? Let us know in the comments below.