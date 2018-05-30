Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are furious at Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s decision to sell greenspace to a property owner hoping to create a larger off road parking area.

CWaC has already agreed to allow the plot at 50 Appleyards Lane, Handbridge , to become an extension of the residential curtilage instead of amenity land following a change-of-use planning application.

And Salih Mahdi, on behalf of property owner Mrs Amal Salman, wrote in a letter to the council that Mrs Salman had agreed to buy the land from CWaC with the purchase now subject to contract.

But Reg Barritt, general secretary of Handbridge Residents Council, is not happy.

He wrote to CWaC property services: “Local residents in Handbridge, the views of whom I represent to you here, are concerned that a planning application has just been allowed for the development of hard standing parking for private use at 50 Appleyards Lane in Handbridge using adjoining green open community space.”

In the letter copied to local councillors, he continued: “We wish to alert you to our strong opposition to the sale of this community-owned greenspace on the grounds outlined in the attached summary document; primarily on the ground that such green and open space in Handbridge is assessed by way of CWaC’s own assessments as in increasing shortfall and is noted by CWaC as to be protected as open and green space for the raft of reasons given.”

Mr Barritt, who has written to council leader Samantha Dixon , is calling on members of the community to object to the land sale.

In granting change-of-use planning approval, council officer Jennie Poynton addressed Handbridge Residents Council’s objections.

She claimed the proposal did ‘not lead to a serious departure from the need to protect the space’.

And Mrs Poynton stressed: “Again it should be noted the section of land is a small strip and the remaining section of land would be available for public use.”