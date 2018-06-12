Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gross misconduct hearing against the Cheshire chief constable will continue next month after it emerged a legal challenge to the process is not going ahead.

Suspended chief constable Simon Byrne is accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘humiliating’ staff.

At the start of a misconduct hearing at Warrington Town Hall, Mr Byrne’s legal team applied to have the allegations dropped.

This was rejected by the independent panel but their decision was expected to be challenged via a judicial review, subject to funding.

Now it has emerged the mooted judicial review is not happening.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane said: “The PCC has been informed that there is no intention to make application for a judicial review. The reasons for the decision are Mr Byrne’s and any questions relating to this should be directed accordingly. It would not be appropriate to comment any further.”

The misconduct hearing is now expected to reconvene on Monday, July 2.

A statement on the Police and Crime Commissioner website states: “The independent panel adjourned the hearing on Tuesday 24 April 2018 and have indicated that the hearing will recommence on Monday 2 July 2018, for a further two-week hearing. Any updates will be added to this page in due course.”