Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils and staff at The Queen’s School in Chester are celebrating after another excellent year of GCSEs.

Examination reforms were widely expected to make things much tougher for this year’s cohort; however, the girls’ school pupils rose to the challenge to achieve a superb set of results.

Well over half of the girls achieved eight or more examinations at the coveted top grades (grades 9, 8 7 or A*/A).

One in ten achieved exclusively the top grades (grades 9 or 8 or A*) and almost 30% gained exclusively 9,8,7 or A*/A grades.

82% of all girls were awarded at least one A* grade or equivalent (grades 9 or 8) with 43% of all exams passed at these grades.

A particular mention must go to the following girls who each achieved outstanding individual results:

Maddie Canning (2x9, 1x8, 7xA*), Louise Kiely (4x9, 1x8, 5xA*), Melody Lewis (3x9, 2x8, 5xA*), Anna McBurney (3x8, 7xA*), Meg Rofe (2x9, 3x8, 5xA*), Jasleen Sambhi (2x9, 3x8, 5xA*), Thea Watts (5x9, 5xA*), Alex Barker (1x9, 3x8, 5xA*,1x7), Katherine Dawson (1x9, 1x8, 5xA* 3x7), Carmen Garcia-Diaz (2x8, 4xA* 3x7, 2xA), Leah Gough (2x9, 2x8, 4xA*, 1x7,1xA), Rosa Hall (3x9, 1x8, 5xA*,1xA), Katherine Holden (1x9, 2x8, 3xA*, 2x7, 2xA), Hannah E Jones (1x9, 3x8, 2xA*, 3x7), Erica Long (2x9, 2x8, 4xA*, 2x7), Alice Okell (3x9, 1x8, 5xA*, 1x7), Sophie Paul (2x8, 3xA*, 3x7, 2xA) Louise Walker (2x9, 3x8, 4xA* 1x7) and Rachel Whitfield (1x9, 1x8, 6xA* 2x7).

Also of note: Eleanor Lloyd Brown (3x8, 3xA*,1xA, 2x7, B), who is the recipient of a prestigious year’s Arkwright engineering scholarship; Rebecca Scott-Davies (1x8, 1x7, 3xA, 2xB, 1x6, 2x5) who, during the lead up to her examinations, was also competing internationally in water polo; Rosa Hall who was competing nationally in dressage competitions as she prepared for examinations; and Alison Hughes (1x9, 5x7, 2xA, 2xB) who has risen through the ranks to sergeant in the CCF and was recently selected to represent the UK as part of the Baltic Guard tour in Latvia.

Acting headmistress Joanne Keville said: “Yet again this is a fantastic set of results for our girls who have worked so hard alongside their teachers over the past few months to hit their individual targets, achieve their full potential and come away with such fantastic results. Our focus is always on the individual and it is particularly pleasing for me that the vast majority of our pupils exceeded their target grades, and can be confident that they have really done their best.

“The girls’ hard work and positive attitude has paid real dividends and these results will stand them in good stead as they embrace the challenges ahead and navigate the next all-important two years of their learning journey.”