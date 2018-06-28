Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Barlow has revealed his home-coming gig at Delamere Forest was the ‘Most Emotional Show’ of his UK tour which has just come to an end.

More than 17,000 music fans descended on Delamere Forest for a weekend of live performances including Frodsham ’s very own Gary Barlow whose childhood home is just down the road.

At the conclusion of the tour, Gary compiled a ‘Best of the Best’ list of gigs that were memorable for a variety of reasons with Delamere coming out on top as ‘Most Emotional Show’.

He posted immediately after the Cheshire gig: “I was quite taken aback by how important it felt to play Delamere forest. Just three miles from where I was born. A place I played in as a child and enjoyed exercising in as an adult. Being back there also reminded me of how much I’ve done and achieved in the last 28 years.

“I thought of my dad a lot during the performance. He lived his whole life in Frodsham and would have been so proud watching me playing to all the great people of the area. What a night and again, what an audience.”

Among the other bests was Manchester named as ‘Most exciting town’ and Hotel Gotham, in the same city, listed as ‘Best hotel bar’.

Summarising his feelings about the tour as a whole, Gary said: “It’s hard to sum up this tour in a post. I can honestly say this show has been my all time favourite. That’s not because of the set list, the stage show or the reactions. It’s been because of me – and the attitude I brought to this experience.

“For some reason I was desperate to do a back to basics tour as a solo artist. This kind of show always takes me back to my late teens when I was learning my craft as a performer in the social clubs.”

He concluded: “Last, and always most important, our audiences. Night after night I’m amazed by the reaction, the noise and never ending love that you bring to the room. You really are half of the show. The word thank you will never truly represent my appreciation for all you do. I will just continue to try and produce music and live experiences that are worthy of your dedication.”

(Image: Dave Nelson)

Gary is promoting his official autobiography ‘A Better Me’, which is out on October 4. In connection with the book launch there is a ticket-only question and answer session with Gary taking place at Thornton Manor hotel, Manor Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral , between 7-8pm on Tuesday, October 2.

Tickets for the question and answer session cost £25 and go on sale on July 2 - they will also include a signed copy of the book. On the night, 10 lucky winners will get the chance to meet Gary after the event for a photograph.

Tickets are available here .