GCSE results 2018: The Queen's School

NewsgalleryGCSE results 2018: The Queen's SchoolQueen's School girls rise to the exam challengeShare BySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator16:22, 23 AUG 2018Updated16:44, 23 AUG 2018The Queen's School - Thea Watts, Anna McBurney, Maddie Canning and Megan Rofe all achieved outstanding grades1 of 10Eleanor Lloyd-Brown and Scarlett Spillane are looking forward to Sixth Form at The Queen's School2 of 10The Queen's School - Rebecca Scott-Davies and Jada Sanyaolu3 of 10The Queen's School - Eve Rogers and Leah Gough enjoyed sharing their joy with friends4 of 10The Queen's School - Rachel Whitfield and Melody Lewis celebrate top grades5 of 10The Queen's School - Katie Dawson celebrates with sister Libby who collected her A-level results last week6 of 10The Queen's School - Megan Rofe and Alexandra Ibbetson7 of 10The Queen's School - Rebecca Scott-Davies, Alison Hughes and Sophia Aiello were glad the wait was over8 of 10The Queen's School - Francesca Davidson, Louise Kiely and Louise Walker9 of 10The Queen's School - Queen's girls celebrate another fabulous year of GCSE results with 43% at the top grades of 9 or 810 of 10More OnGCSE results