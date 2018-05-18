Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Schools celebrate the royal wedding in style

Hundreds of school children take part in mock wedding ceremonies

  1. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington1 of 36
  2. Frodsham CE Primary School2 of 36
  3. Year 2 at Tarporley CE Primary School3 of 36
  4. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington4 of 36
  5. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington - Prince Harry (Harry Wheway) and Meghan (Grace Flood)5 of 36
  6. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington6 of 36
  7. One of the happy couples at Tarporley CE Primary School7 of 36
  8. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington8 of 36
  9. Staff at Tarporley CE Primary School9 of 36
  10. Year 4 at Frodsham CE Primary School10 of 36
  11. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington - Prince Philip (William Lihtfoot), Prince Harry (Harry Wheway) and Meghan (Grace Flood)11 of 36
  12. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington12 of 36
  13. The amazing fruit wedding cake made by Mrs Hanna the school cook at St Oswald's CE Primary in Mollington13 of 36
  14. Prince Harry and Meghan at Frodsham CE Primary School14 of 36
  15. Year 4 at Frodsham CE Primary School15 of 36
  16. Frodsham CE Primary School - the groom and the best man16 of 36
  17. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington - Prince Harry (Harry Wheway) and Meghan (Grace Flood)17 of 36
  18. Frodsham CE Primary School18 of 36
  19. Year 4 at Frodsham CE Primary School19 of 36
  20. One of the happy couples at Tarporley CE Primary School20 of 36
  21. Staff at St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington21 of 36
  22. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington22 of 36
  23. Tarporley CE Primary School23 of 36
  24. Year 2 at Tarporley CE Primary School24 of 36
  25. Year 4 at Frodsham CE Primary School25 of 36
  26. Year 5 at Frodsham CE Primary School26 of 36
  27. Year 5 at Frodsham CE Primary School27 of 36
  28. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington - Prince Harry (Harry Wheway) and Meghan (Grace Flood) leaving at the church in style28 of 36
  29. Reception class at Frodsham CE Primary School29 of 36
  30. One of the happy couples at Tarporley CE Primary School30 of 36
  31. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington31 of 36
  32. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington - Meghan (Grace Flood)32 of 36
  33. Frodsham CE Primary School33 of 36
  34. Frodsham CE Primary School34 of 36
  35. St Oswald's CE Primary School, Mollington35 of 36
  36. Frodsham CE Primary School36 of 36
