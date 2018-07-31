Gallery: Chester School Sport Partnership sports awards 2018

NewsgalleryGallery: Chester School Sport Partnership sports awards 2018The awards recognise the amazing sporting achievements of individuals and teams from across Chester schoolsShare BySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator13:46, 31 JUL 2018Updated14:16, 31 JUL 2018Blacon High School football team1 of 9Dorin Park School2 of 9Guest speaker Alex Staniforth with Archie Worsfold3 of 9Emily Wynne-Jones (Cherry Grove Primary School)4 of 9St Werburgh's football team5 of 9Guest speaker Alex Staniforth with Hannah Dean6 of 9Guest speaker Alex Staniforth with Jacob Lewis from Delamere Academy7 of 9Guest speaker Alex Staniforth with Frankie Docking-Smith8 of 9Gemma Cook from Saughall All Saints Primary School with organisers Elizabeth Newstead and Claire Smedley9 of 9More OnEducation