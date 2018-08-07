Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Cameron Rowley

Courageous Ellesmere Port youngster loses battle with cancer

  1. One of the family's favourite pictures of Cameron taken at Everton in February 20181 of 24
  2. Cameron Rowley with his dad Brendan at the Dee 106.3 Local Hero Awards where Cameron was awarded the Child of Courage award2 of 24
  3. Cameron Rowley with his brothers Ben, Ethan and Jack3 of 24
  4. Cameron Rowley with mum Jacqueline and brother Ethan4 of 24
  5. Cameron Rowley with Wayne Rooney at Everton FC5 of 24
  6. Cameron with his brothers Ben, Ethan and Jack at Wembley in May for the FA Cup Final6 of 24
  7. Cameron Rowley with dad Brendan and Chester FC's Matty Hughes7 of 24
  8. Cameron and brother Ethan8 of 24
  9. Cameron with his favourite Chester FC striker James Alabi9 of 24
  10. Chester FC Youth Team captain Ryan Dobson (left) and scholar Stuart Crilly (right )with Cameron Rowley and his dad Bren10 of 24
  11. Cameron with Chester FC players Kane Richards and James Akintunde before the match against Eastleigh11 of 24
  12. Cameron Chester FC goalie Alex Lynch12 of 24
  13. Mascot, Cameron wrapped out for the Chester FC youth team fundraiser match in January13 of 24
  14. Cameron former Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy before the match against Eastleigh14 of 24
  15. Cameron led the Chester FC youth team out at the fundraiser match in January15 of 24
  16. In November 2015 Cameron received the Ellesmere Port Young Person of the Year award from the Chronicle's Carmella De Lucia16 of 24
  17. Cameron Rowley, was team mascot for Chester FC at Prenton Park17 of 24
  18. Cameron swam with dolphins in Florida during a trip arranged by the charity Dreamflight18 of 24
  19. Cameron and bother Ethan were mascots for Gap Connah's Quay against Prestatyn Town19 of 24
  20. Cameron with brother Ethan and staff from gap personnel20 of 24
  21. Cameron at Old Trafford with his brothers Ethan, Ben and Jack, dad Bren and nan21 of 24
  22. Cameron Rowley at the X Factor Live show at Liverpool Echo Arena22 of 24
  23. Cameron and dad Bren with Everton's Phil Jagielka23 of 24
  24. Cameron with dad Bren and his partner Sam Bell at Goodison Park in February 201824 of 24
