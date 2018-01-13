Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The funeral has been announced of a much-loved and renowned figure in Chester’s music scene and beyond.

Lila Hallett, 86, who was still teaching until shortly before her death, had been a piano teacher and accompanist since she was 17 as well as a music teacher in four Chester schools for 20 years, a lifelong accompanist to musicians for concerts and examinations and a pianist for ballet classes.

For almost 40 years she was involved with the Chester Music Festival and above all devoted her life to participating in and involving others in music.

She was particularly devoted to encouraging young people to play and enjoy music.

Mrs Hallett received the Outstanding Contribution Award in Chester’s first Community and Voluntary Arts Awards in 2015 and more recently was recognised for her outstanding contribution to music in the city receiving the prestigious Lady Hilary Groves Prize in 2016.

The family has announced the funeral will take place at Chester Crematorium on Wednesday January 17 as 12.40pm.

There is to be a memorial concert at some point in the future.