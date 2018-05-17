Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frodsham Players are busy rehearsing for their summer outdoor performance of ‘Danny, the Champion of the World’ by Roald Dahl, adapted by David Wood.

This is a delightful story, which both children and adults will enjoy.

In 1950s England, young Danny lives in a motor home with his father, William, next to the garage that William owns and operates just outside a small village.

Local businessman Victor Hazell has quietly been buying up the woods surrounding William’s garage to develop into a housing estate, but William refuses to sell.

When Hazell organizes a pheasant shoot to woo the local upper crust in aid of his plans, Danny and his father plot their revenge.

The play will be directed by Michael Mills and the part of Danny will be played by Charlie Ashbrook, who is making his debut with the Players.

Performances will be on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7.30pm, with two matinee performances on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1 at 4pm at St Laurence Church green.

This will be an outdoor production (weather permitting) or will be inside the church if wet.

The audience is invited to bring a chair and a picnic.

Tickets are only £5 and can be purchased by ringing the box office on 07754455809 or online at www.frodshamplayers.com or from Dandelion in Church Street, Frodsham.